Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle boss says side need to start taking chances

Media playback is not supported on this device Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle boss confident of proving people wrong

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says he is confident goals will come for his side but has urged his players to be more clinical in attack.

The Pilgrims are second from bottom in League One, with only six goals from their eight matches.

"Once you get your goals you gain in confidence, and you feel that you can score week in week out," Adams said.

"We'll get to that stage, but we obviously need to get to that stage quite quickly."

Only AFC Wimbledon have scored fewer goals in the third tier than Plymouth, who have picked up just one point from their past five games.

They remain without striker Ryan Taylor as he recovers from a broken ankle, while last season's top scorer Graham Carey will complete his three-game suspension on Saturday.

"We haven't hit the target enough and that's something we need to change," Adams told BBC Spotlight.

"Liverpool have got the same problem - they've had 80 shots on goal and 19 on target, and they've got a forward line of hundreds of millions of pounds.

"We just have to work hard on the training field and it'll turn because we're creating a lot of opportunities in the game, but we do need to take them."