Tyrone Mings: Bournemouth defender ruled out for a month with back injury

Tyone Mings signed a new four-year deal at the start of September

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings has a back injury that will sideline him for at least another month.

Mings has missed Bournemouth's past two games, victories over Brighton in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe said: "We thought it would be manageable with treatment, unfortunately he'll be out for a period of time."

Mings, 24, who joined the club in 2015, signed a new four-year deal with the Cherries at the start of the month.

A knee injury six minutes into his Premier League debut in August 2015 ended that campaign and he only returned to the starting XI in January 2017.

However, he was then banned for five games in March after a Football Association panel ruled he deliberately stood on the head of Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic.