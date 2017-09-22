Altach striker Bernard Tekpetey banned for 'racism' reaction

The 20-year-old caused controversy after reacting to racist insults from away supports during an Austrian Cup tie against third tier Union Gurten.

Ghana's Bernard Tekpetey has been given a two-match ban after he was sent off for his reaction to alleged racist insults during an Austrian Cup tie.

The 20-year-old Altach striker gestured towards Union Gurten's fans after scoring his side's fourth goal from an extra-time free-kick in a 4-3 victory.

The Austrian league recognised Tekpetey "was exposed to provocation" but found "no wrong decision by the referee".

Altach are appealing against the decision after "unbelievable" insults.

The Austrian league's disciplinary committee added that the second match of the ban had been suspended for six months after taking into account the amount of provocation towards Tekpetey, who is on loan from German side Schalke 04.

Meanwhile, the Austrian federation (OeFB) said it had opened its own case against third tier side Union Gurten.

"The OeFB strongly condemns, as a basic rule, any form of racism," said general secretary Thomas Hollerer.

"Our organisation stands for diversity, tolerance, and integration in all areas."

Union Gurten confirmed that the game was "briefly interrupted by racist chanting from the public", adding they condemned their behaviour and would ban offending fans.