Senegal's US Ouakam ban reduced to five years

The Demba Diop stadium where eight people were killed in a stampede that broke out following clashes in the League Cup final in July

The Disciplinary Committee of the Senegalese Professional League has reduced the suspension of US Ouakam from seven to five years.

The club appealed against the ban for crowd trouble which left eight people dead during the League Cup final against Stade de Mbour in July.

US Ouakam will still have to pay a fine of more than $18,0000.

The 2011 champions will still have to play in the lowest tier of Senegalese football at the end of the ban.