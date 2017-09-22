Senegal's US Ouakam ban reduced to five years

By Momodou Bah

BBC Sport

The Demba Diop stadium
The Demba Diop stadium where eight people were killed in a stampede that broke out following clashes in the League Cup final in July

The Disciplinary Committee of the Senegalese Professional League has reduced the suspension of US Ouakam from seven to five years.

The club appealed against the ban for crowd trouble which left eight people dead during the League Cup final against Stade de Mbour in July.

US Ouakam will still have to pay a fine of more than $18,0000.

The 2011 champions will still have to play in the lowest tier of Senegalese football at the end of the ban.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired