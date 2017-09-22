Nigel Pearson: Ex-Leicester City boss named OH Leuven manager

Former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has become the new head coach of Belgian second-tier side OH Leuven.

King Power International own both clubs and Pearson, 54, will again be working with the Srivaddhanaprabha family, who sacked him as Foxes boss in June 2015.

Since leaving Leicester, Pearson's only other job has been a 14-match spell in charge of Derby County between May and October in 2016.

OH Leuven sit fourth in the eight-team Belgian First Division B.

More to follow.