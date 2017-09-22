Dan Holman: Cheltenham Town striker joins Boreham Wood on loan

Dan Holman joined Cheltenham from Colchester in the summer of 2016 following a successful loan spell

Boreham Wood have signed striker Dan Holman from League Two club Cheltenham Town on a 93-day loan.

Holman scored 16 goals in 18 games for Cheltenham in the 2015-16 season, but has only played five times this term.

The 27-year-old could make his Wood debut in Saturday's National League home game against Ebbsfleet United.

"He has the right attitude, the right mentality and most definitely the ability," boss Luke Garrard told the Boreham Wood website.