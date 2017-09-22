Irish Premiership: Manager Gary Haveron happy with Glentoran progress

Gary Haveron was appointed Glentoran manager in September last year

Glentoran manager Gary Haveron is keen that his squad build on their promising start to the season as they prepare to host high-flying Coleraine on Saturday.

The Glens lie fifth in the table after picking up 14 points from seven games.

"We have lots of positives to take from our performances so far but it's only the start of the season, it's still early days," said Haveron.

"The time to reflect on how well you're doing will be the end of the season, not after seven games."

The East Belfast outfit finished in a lowly ninth position in the Premiership last term but have lost only once in the league campaign so far, going down 1-0 to Belfast rivals Linfield.

"Our young players have done really well and I'm pleased with them so far, but we want to keep moving forward and keep pushing on.

"From where we were last year it's evident it's a step in the right direction and long may that continue." added Haveron.

The Bannsiders aim to extend their 100% winning start but manager Oran Kearney is warning his players against any complacency.

Darren McCauley has scored seven goals in Coleraine's last four Premiership games

"Things can change very quickly. For us now it's about trying to make the goals short-term and look after each match and try to get the three points," explained the Coleraine boss.

"The objectives have not changed. From the first game of the season my intention is always to try and win the league and this year is no different.

"There is a real vibe and a real buzz in the dressing room, a good blend, so we have to try and tap into that, harness that and keep it going."

Basement club Ballinamallard United are still searching for a first league win and they entertain Ballymena United at Ferney Park.

"It's difficult for everyone associated with the club and everyone is hurting but I have full faith we will get out of the situation we are in," said Mallards manager Gavin Dykes.

Crusaders were held to a goal-less draw by Ards at Seaview last week and Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree is hoping his team can frustrate Stephen Baxter's side again.

"We'll go to Seaview with a gameplan, look at our team and see how we can make it difficult. We'll go about it in the right way and try to get some sort of result."

Elsewhere, Carrick Rangers host Cliftonville and Glenavon entertain Ards.