Scottish Gossip: Old Firm derby, Motherwell, Hibs, Rodgers, Caixinha

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has warned Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers against mind games ahead of the first Old Firm derby of the season. (Various)

Brendan Rodgers has told former Celtic winger Craig Bellamy he couldn't care less if English clubs turn their noses up at his success - because he isn't using his tenure at Celtic Park to boost his CV.

Full story: Daily Record

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson insists his side will play Rangers without fear - when the sides vie for a place in the Scottish League Cup final. (Various)

Pedro Caixinha is concerned Celtic will attempt to wind-up Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on his Old Firm debut at Ibrox. "I need to send an alert and that alert is I know he's going to be provoked," says the Rangers manager. (Various)

Pedro Caixinha and Brendan Rodgers are preparing for the first Old Firm derby of the season

Dick Advocaat says managing Rangers was the highlight of his career. The Dutchman, who says he relished winning the treble at Ibrox in 1998 and a league and cup double in 2000, added: "If you ask me what was the best time, I will say Glasgow Rangers," he said. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee captain Darren O'Dea believes the 4-0 thumping by Celtic in the League Cup was harsh on Neil McCann's side. "We've been beaten by a very good side, but I still don't think the result was a very fair reflection," said O'Dea. (Various)

Celtic captain Scott Brown's form this season is under-rated, according to team-mate Scott Sinclair. "He is our captain and leader," says Sinclair. "Not only does he make strong challenges, but he also gets the ball down and passes it and controls the midfield." (Scottish Sun)

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald has challenged his players to capture their best form and charge up the Premiership table. (Scottish Sun)

Craig Levein has revealed he is more "hands-off" during his second stint as Hearts manager. "I suppose everybody changes and evolves as they get older," says Levein. "Maybe not in the right direction at times!" (Daily Record)

The Scottish FA faces the threat of a crowd-funded Judicial Review to its stance on the Rangers tax case, backed by supporters of Celtic and rival clubs. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he wasn't shocked by how well Motherwell played at Fir Park as the Steelmen progressed to the last four of the Scottish League Cup at the Dons' expense. (Various)

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon wants his players to stop being so nice to each other - particularly during difficult periods during games. (The Herald)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Alfredo Morelos will not need the provocation that Rangers counterpart Pedro Caixinha expects when the teams meet at Ibrox on Saturday.

"I don't think he needs any help in that, watching the game the other night against Partick," said Rodgers. "We really concentrate on ourselves." (The National)

OTHER GOSSIP

Catriona Matthew has described her appointment as European team captain for the next Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in 2019 as a "dream come true". (Various)