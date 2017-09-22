West Ham: Shirt auction to aid Mexican earthquake relief

Mexico team-mates Javier Hernandez and Miguel Layun have teamed up off the pitch to raise funds for the Mexican earthquake relief

West Ham will auction shirts worn in this weekend's London derby to raise money in aid of the Mexican earthquake.

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez, 29, is leading the #YoXMexico initiative alongside international team-mate Miguel Layun.

The Hammers will double the proceeds, which will help deliver food and supplies to victims of the disaster.

"Seeing the suffering of our compatriots has been very painful," said Hernandez.

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico on Tuesday, leaving thousands of families homeless and killing 273 people.

"We know that many see us as a source of inspiration, but in this case, what has inspired us is to see millions of Mexicans take to the streets and to lend a hand without asking for anything in return," Hernandez said.

"We hope, with this initiative, to help those who need it and motivate more people to do it with us.

"Miguel and I are very grateful to have the backing of everyone at West Ham United and all of its supporters at this difficult time for our country.

"It is a fantastic gesture and we hope it can help us raise funds that will make a difference in Mexico."

West Ham host Tottenham at London Stadium on Saturday (12:30 BST) and a number of shirts are already available, with Hernandez's No 17 currently reaching a bid of £2,501.