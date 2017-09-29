Women's Super League 1
Liverpool Ladies19:00Reading Women
Venue: The Select Security Stadium

Liverpool Ladies v Reading Women

Match report to follow.

Friday 29th September 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies11006063
2Man City Women11004043
3Liverpool Ladies11002023
4Arsenal Women11003213
5Sunderland Ladies11001013
6B'ham City Ladies100123-10
7Reading Women100101-10
8Everton Ladies100102-20
9Yeovil Town Ladies100104-40
10Bristol City Women100106-60
