Hamilton Academical v Rangers
Hamilton are without goalkeeper Gary Woods (lacerated kidney) and centre-half Georgios Sarris (knee) for Friday's Premiership visit of Rangers.
Midfielder Darian McKinnon is suspended while David Templeton, Michael Devlin and Grant Gillespie are injured and Antonio Rojano awaits a work permit.
On-loan left-back Declan John returns for Rangers after recovering from a thigh problem.
Bruno Alves will be assessed, having made good progress with a calf injury.
However, Lee Wallace (groin) and Danny Wilson (calf) are definitely out along with Niko Kranjcar and Jordan Rossiter (both knee).
Match stats
- Since the turn of the millennium, Hamilton have faced Rangers on 12 occasions in the Scottish Premiership and have taken only a single point from the 36 available (D1 L11).
- During this period Rangers have conceded just six league goals (0.5 goals per game) against Hamilton and scored a total of 31 (2.6 goals per game).
- Hamilton are currently on a run of four games in the league without a win (D1 L3).
- Rangers are currently on an eight game unbeaten run away in the Scottish Premiership (W5 D3).
- Rangers have failed to score in only one of their last 14 away matches.
Pre-match quotes
Hamilton forward Louis Longridge: "It could go either way - it just depends what kind of Rangers turn up.
"They had a disappointing result in the Old Firm and will be looking to bounce back.
"But at the same time that kind of game will have taken a lot out of them. We can't really look to much to them. Instead we need to focus on ourselves."
Rangers left-back Declan John: "You can look at points, but the football we have played at times has been pretty good.
"It's just the difference in the two boxes, trying to keep a clean sheet and trying to score more goals.
"I think in anything it takes time, it doesn't come easy and straightforward. It will take time but we have a good group of boys here.
"It is such a massive club and especially with the fans - you're expected to win every game and we expect to win every game as well.
"Some of the results haven't gone our way."