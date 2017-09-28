Queens Park Rangers v Fulham

From the section

Jordan Cousins has yet to feature for Queens Park Rangers this season

QPR midfielder Jordan Cousins (hamstring) could feature after playing for the reserve side on Monday.

Centre-half Steven Caulker remains a doubt despite playing 60 minutes of the draw against Barnsley on Tuesday

Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara will be assessed ahead of the trip to Loftus Road after picking up a knock in Tuesday's win at Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Tom Cairney, winger Floyd Ayite and left-back Rafa Soares remain out with injury problems.

Match facts