Gary Speed: Bittersweet Hall of Fame night for parents
Bittersweet night for Gary Speed's parents
- From the section Football
Late Wales football legend Gary Speed's parents had a bittersweet night as they received his induction into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.
Speed is Wales' most-capped outfield player and was Wales manager from December 2010 until his death in 2011.
