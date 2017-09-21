Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Thursday 21 September

Barry Town 3-1 Carmarthen Town: Barry Town brought Carmarthen Town back down to earth with this win. The visitors overwhelmed Bala 4-0 last time out. After their 1-0 defeat by Llandudno, the hosts had Kayne McLaggon's brace and Callum Sainty to thank for their goals, while Jordan Knott scored for Carmarthen.

Cefn Druids 3-0 Bala Town: Goals from Ilan ap Gareth, Ashley Ruane's penalty and Nathan Peate meant another miserable outcome for Bala, who were hammered 4-0 home defeat by Carmarthen Town last weekend while Cefn Druids had drawn 2-2 against Prestatyn Town.

Friday, 22 September

The New Saints v Llandudno FC: Leaders Llandudno head for the biggest test of their season so far as they travel to title-holders The New Saints.

Saturday, 23 September

Connah's Quay Nomads v Cardiff Metropolitan: The students from Cardiff head for Connah's Quay hoping a victory and results elsewhere will send them back to the top of the table after a 0-0 draw against The New Saints last weekend. The hosts' last game at Bangor City, was abandoned because of floodlight failure.

Prestatyn Town v Newtown: Prestatyn Town drew 2-2 against Cefn Druids last time out and will be wary of visitors who hammered Aberystwyth 4-0 on the same day.

Aberystwyth Town v Bangor: The lights went out at Bangor last weekend, forcing the abandonment of their game against Connah's Quay Nomads. Aberystwyth must have wished for the same fate as they lost 4-0 at Newtown and are seeking redemption.

Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday 23 September

Colwyn Bay v Goole

Evo-Stik Premier Division

Saturday 16 September

Merthyr Town v Royston Town