Ilkay Gundogan: Man City midfielder back soon after knee sprain

Gundogan damaged ligaments in his knee against Watford last December

Ilkay Gundogan is expected to return to training in the next couple of days after Manchester City revealed that the injury he picked up in the Carabao Cup tie at West Brom was a knee sprain.

The affected knee is different to the one that sidelined him for nine months following ligament damage in December.

Wednesday's game was the first he had started since picking up that injury.

In a statement, City added that "it is too early at this stage to give an exact time frame on his absence".

Gundogan's knee sprain came as a result of a late challenge by West Brom's Claudio Yacob, causing the 26-year-old Germany international to be substituted in the second half at the Hawthorns.