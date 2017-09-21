BBC Sport - "I have a good connection with the Everton board" - Koeman

Koeman has 'good connection with board'

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says he has a ''good connection'' with the board. The Toffees boss also praised West Brom's Gareth Barry as the ex-Everton player prepares to break Ryan Giggs' all-time Premier League appearances record.

Top videos

Video

Koeman has 'good connection with board'

Video

Froome misses out on world title to Dumoulin

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Fury's hardcore Lakes training regime

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Nothing calculated' about Sanchez selection

Video

FA chief executive explains Sampson sacking

Video

'Ezekiel Elliott should be ashamed of his performance'

Video

Sampson's final interview as England manager

Video

Froome: 'no regrets' over time-trial bronze

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Debate: Scottish Premiership's best striker

Video

Highlights: Bairstow's maiden century helps England beat Windies

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England thrash Russia 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Video

Republic's women beat Northern Ireland 2-0

Video

Parris fires England ahead and celebrates with Sampson

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired