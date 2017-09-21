BBC Sport - "I have a good connection with the Everton board" - Koeman
Koeman has 'good connection with board'
- From the section Football
Everton manager Ronald Koeman says he has a ''good connection'' with the board. The Toffees boss also praised West Brom's Gareth Barry as the ex-Everton player prepares to break Ryan Giggs' all-time Premier League appearances record.
