Frankie Kent: Colchester United defender signs new contract until 2020

Frankie Kent
Frankie Kent had a year remaining on his existing contract

Colchester United centre-back Frankie Kent has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal, keeping him at the League Two club until 2020.

The 21-year-old has made 63 appearances for the U's since making his first-team debut in May 2014.

He is currently awaiting scan results on an ankle injury, which has kept him out of Colchester's past two matches.

"I've been here since I was young so it was nice to get it done and be here for a bit longer," he told BBC Essex.

"It's just another stepping stone in me trying to improve and get better, and I think this is the place to do it at the minute."

