Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v Bray Wanderers (Fri)

Aaron McEneff is available again for Derry City after suspension

Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v Bray Wanderers Date: Friday, 22 September Venue: Maginn Park, Buncrana Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Kenny Shiels expects a better display from his Derry City side in Friday's home game against Bray after last week's "insipid" efforts in Galway.

Derry squandered the chance to move back into third spot in the table as they were beaten 2-1 by the relegation-threatened Galway United outfit.

It was Derry's first game in nearly a month and Shiels says his team's lack of sharpness was apparent.

"We certainly were lethargic last week," Shiels told BBC Radio Foyle.

"You could see it. Anybody who has seen us play this season would never had seen us as insipid as we were.

"But it's obvious if you are two thirds into a season and you have to take a month off, it's a joke and not a funny joke for us."

Derry 'punished' for youth development

Shiels remains frustrated that his side were "punished" for producing five young players required for international under-21 duty as a scheduled league game had to be postponed.

With no games being played on the same weekends as FAI Cup ties, it all combined to ensure a month of inactivity for the Candystripes.

"It was really, really bad in terms of organisation for us. We're victims of having so many good young players who are away representing their country.

"And we were the only club that was affected like that."

Nathan Boyle is likely to be unavailable again for Derry because of injury

Trio set to remain out for Derry

Darren Cole (illness) and Dean Jarvis (quad) definitely remain out for the Candystripes while Nathan Boyle (knee) could also sit out another game.

On the plus side, Aaron McEneff is available again after suspension as Derry aim to earn a first win over Bray this season after two previous 3-2 defeats.

The first 3-2 defeat by the Wicklow club came at Maginn Park on 31 March which was Derry's first game after the sudden death of team captain Ryan McBride.

Victory for Derry would increase their advantage over fifth-placed Bray to seven points and would edge back into third spot if Shamrock Rovers fail to beat Finn Harps in Tallaght.

"We don't want to be in fourth place. We want to be third. That's our aim," added the Derry manager.