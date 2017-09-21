Cyrus Christie: Middlesbrough move revived love of football

Cyrus Christie moved to Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee during the August transfer window

Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie says the "tight-knit" squad at Middlesbrough has helped revive his enjoyment of football since joining from Derby County in July.

Christie, 24, was young player of the year at Derby in 2015-16 and played 117 games, scoring twice.

However, he ended a three-year stint at the Rams with his summer move to Boro.

"It's a massive weight off the shoulders, I feel like I've had a new lease of life," Christie told BBC Tees.

"I've come into a team which is really tight knit, they get on really well, a great bunch and the staff all around the place are fantastic as well."

Coventry-born full-back Christie began his career at his hometown club before moving to Derby in 2014.

In his time at Pride Park, he played under six different managers and missed three months last season with a foot injury.

"At a football club you have ups and downs, people don't see - it is a dream job but, like any job, there are moments you don't enjoy," he added.

"I've had it plenty when I was at Derby, I had good seasons, a bad few games and they made me feel like I'd had a whole bad season.

"Some people wrote me off there and then I came back, played the whole season did well and picked up some awards at the end-of-season awards, for me that was character building.

"I know I can come through bad times and do well. I'm a strong character and nothing bothers me too much, I don't dwell. I have to look forward and be positive."