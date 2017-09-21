Neil Lennon wants Hibs to adopt Celtic mindset of winning being paramount

Neil Lennon's Hibs have lost only once this season

Neil Lennon wants to import to Easter Road a mindset similar to Celtic and Rangers - for whom failing to win a game is unacceptable.

But the former Celtic manager concedes that it will take time to rid Hibernian of their inconsistency.

"I want to bring that here, but maybe I'm asking too much," he said. "Maybe I'm trying to do that too quickly.

"We can't go one really good game, or two really good games, and then have a massive drop in quality."

Hibs have been consistent in drawing their previous three games - all in the Scottish Premiership - before edging Livingston out of the League Cup in Tuesday's quarter-final.

"We have to try and maintain the standards that we set," said Lennon, whose side have lost only once in 12 outings this season and sit sixth in the table.

"We have to be more consistent in the level of performance.

"I have seen them reach that level on plenty of occasions and then all of a sudden, out of left field, comes this performance and I say 'where did that come from?'.

"But I have to accept that we are not Celtic and we are not Rangers, but we can strive to maybe not reach that standard on a consistent basis but being around it."

Hibs beat Livingston 3-2 in the League Cup quarter-finals

Lennon let his players know exactly what he thought about their defensive lapses that allowed Motherwell to claw their way back from two goals down to force a draw at Easter Road on Saturday.

"The majority of games, I have been pretty comfortable with the way we have played," he said, suggesting an improvement on last season's Championship winning performances.

"Defending set-pieces, the quality has been better and I feel we should be dealing with it better than we have done with the quality of players we have.

"I think they are finding their feet OK. We have lost one game.

"We could and should be sitting second or third in the table quite comfortably with the performances we have had.

"There are a lot of encouraging things, but we just need to stamp out the sloppiness at times and the lack of seeing out bad moments in games."

Lennon admits it is still work in progress with his defence but is looking for a clean sheet when Hibs take on Ross County on Saturday.

"A few players have been off colour for one reason or another," he added. "We have lost Darren McGregor, through injury, who has been a stalwart of the defence.

"But I don't want us to be the great entertainers. I quite like keeping clean sheets and we haven't had one in the league yet, so I am looking for one on Saturday."