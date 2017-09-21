Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint Town v Linfield (Fri)

Linfield have won six of their seven matches in this season's Irish Premiership

Linfield have the chance to replace Coleraine - overnight at least - as leaders the Irish Premiership.

David Healy's champions will move top on goal difference if they beat Warrenpoint Town by two goals or more in Friday night's match at Milltown.

Warrenpoint have lost their last four in the league and are one from bottom with three points from a possible 21.

But Blues boss Healy said: "Linfield have always had difficult games at Warrenpoint, so it will be tough."

Linfield have won six out of seven in the Premiership campaign - their only blemish being the 2-1 defeat away to Crusaders.

They saw off Championship side Ballyclare Comrades 4-1 in the first round of the County Antrim Shield on Tuesday.

Healy rested a number of his regular starters at Dixon Park, so a number of changes are expected for the trip to Milltown.

Former Linfield player Matthew Tipton guided Warrenpoint to promotion last season

"My first competitive match as Linfield manager was at Warrenpoint, and we won the game, so I have happy memories of going there," added Healy.

"We were not at our best against Ballyclare, but we got through."

Warrenpoint manager Matthew Tipton, a former Linfield striker, knows last season's Championship winners will have to step up a gear if they are to get anything from Friday's game.

"It is a massive one for us, playing the champions at home," he said.

"We need to defend better than we did at Dungannon last Saturday. We must make sure we are well prepared and work hard."