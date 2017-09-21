EFL clubs indicate support for closing transfer window earlier

English Football League clubs have indicated they would be in favour of closing the transfer window early from the 2018-19 season.

The plan was discussed at a meeting of all 72 EFL clubs and will be put to a formal vote in February 2018.

The outlined approach would shorten the existing window, but allow EFL clubs to sign players on loan until 31 August.

Premier League clubs have already voted to close the summer transfer window before the 2018-19 season starts.

