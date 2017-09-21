Gareth Barry: West Brom midfielder will play on after breaking Ryan Giggs' record

Gareth Barry made his debut as a 17-year-old for Aston Villa in 1998

Gareth Barry says "the desire is still there" as he prepares to break Ryan Giggs' all-time Premier League appearances record.

Ex-Wales international Giggs played 632 Premier League games, all for Manchester United.

If 36-year-old Barry features for West Brom against Arsenal on Monday night it will be his 633rd top flight game, spread across four clubs.

"I want to go as long as possible," said Barry.

"Any ex-players and all my family say 'play as long as possible because there'll be plenty of time to sit back and do different things.'"

The former England international has spent 19 years in the top flight and already has a number of records under his belt. He made his debut for Aston Villa in May 1998 and is the first player to reach 600 starts in the competition.

Barry also holds the record for Premier League yellow cards, with 119, with Wayne Rooney the only other player to have hit 100.

With 53 caps for his country, the midfielder was the scorer of England's 2,000th goal — a header against Sweden in November 2011 which was awarded to Barry despite a big deflection off defender Daniel Majstorovic.

Barry has played for four clubs in his time at the top, winning the 2011 FA Cup and 2011-12 Premier League after moving to Manchester City from Villa in 2009, before joining Everton and then West Brom.

"I didn't think I'd get here. You make your debut and you're focused on different things. When you hit 500 you're thinking you're coming to the end of your career. I've been able to keep going," said Barry.