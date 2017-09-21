BBC Sport - Gareth Barry: West Brom midfielder wants to play for 'as long as possible'
Barry to play for 'as long as possible'
- From the section Football
West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry says "the desire is still there" as he prepares to break Ryan Giggs' all-time Premier League appearances record of 632 on Monday.
