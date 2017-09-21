James Brophy: Leyton Orient sign Swindon Town winger on three-month loan deal

James Brophy (centre) scored his only goal in 70 games for Swindon in a League Cup tie at QPR

Swindon Town winger James Brophy has joined National League side Leyton Orient on a three-month loan deal.

The 23-year-old has made 70 appearances for the Robins since joining them in the summer of 2015 from non-League side Edgware Town.

Brophy signed a new deal with Swindon in 2016 and has played four times in League Two this season.

He could make his debut for Orient in their game at Aldershot Town on Saturday.

