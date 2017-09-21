Rangers' Lee Wallace sidelined for up to two months through injury

Lee Wallace (right) went off injured against Partick Thistle on Saturday

Rangers captain Lee Wallace could be out for two months with a groin injury, manager Pedro Caixinha has admitted.

The injury problems are mounting for the Ibrox club ahead of Saturday's visit by league leaders Celtic.

The fitness of fellow defenders Bruno Alves and Declan John is still being assessed.

"He needs three weeks to rest and then three to five weeks to get totally recovered, so it's six to eight weeks in total," Caixinha said of Wallace.

Alves limped off with a thigh injury during Rangers' 3-1 extra-time League Cup victory over Partick Thistle on Tuesday while John, Wallace's replacement at left-back, also went off with a thigh problem having recovered from an ankle knock to start the match.

"After extra-time you need even longer to recover," said the Portuguese manager. "So we are still assessing Declan, Bruno and all the others who finished the game.

"I'm always positive, always confident but I need to assess. As soon as we have the information we will take a decision."

Looking ahead to the game against Celtic, Caixinha said he had "a clear idea" of what he wanted from the match and insisted his team can win the match whoever plays.

Alfredo Morelos has scored eight goals in 10 games for Rangers

He said: "Of course the actors may be different and if the actors are different we may have to change a bit of the script - but not too much."

Caixinha, whose side lost 5-1 to Celtic at Ibrox at the end of last season, says they will not be using the diamond midfield formation used then against their Glasgow rivals.

And he stresses that it is his job to work out whether the reigning champions will use the formation deployed against Paris St-Germain or opt for a back three.

The Rangers boss has also called on his top scorer, Alfredo Morelos, to stay calm under provocation.

Caixinha believes the Colombian striker will be antagonised in the match but urges the player to control his emotional side. However, he admits that, if he were the opposition manager, he would urge his team to provoke Morelos.