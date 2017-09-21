Sophie Ingle: Liverpool Ladies midfielder agrees new deal

Sophie Ingle has won 52 caps for Wales

Wales captain Sophie Ingle has signed a new contract with Women's Super League One side Liverpool Ladies.

The midfielder, 26, has been with the Reds since joining from Bristol Academy in 2015 and was named the club's players' player of the year in 2017.

"I am thrilled to have agreed a new deal and can't wait for our first game of the season," Ingle told the club website.

"Our squad has massive potential so I am really excited."

The length of Ingle's contract has not been revealed.

Liverpool Ladies meet Everton in a Merseyside derby in the first game in this season's WSL 1 on Friday.

