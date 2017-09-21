Swindon Town's Dion Conroy suffers cruciate knee ligament injury

Dion Conroy
Dion Conroy had started six of Swindon's eight games this season in League Two

Swindon Town's Dion Conroy is set for a "long-term" absence after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury, manager David Flitcroft has confirmed.

The defender, 21, will require surgery on the injury he picked up in Saturday's win over Stevenage.

Conroy has played eight times for Swindon this season having joined the club from Chelsea in January.

Flitcroft said Conroy will be sidelined for "months" and that the injury was "about as bad" as he feared.

"It is an emotional one because you have got a young player trying to make his way in the game and really putting in some solid performances," Flitcroft told BBC Wiltshere.

Flitcroft added that he was looking for a free-agent replacement.

