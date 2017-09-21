Cheltenham Town sign ex-Chelsea defender Alex Davey

Alex Davey has had loan spells with Scunthorpe United, Peterborough United, Crawley Town and Norwegian side Stabaek

League Two Cheltenham Town have signed former Chelsea defender Alex Davey for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old was a free agent after being released in the summer having never played a senior game for the Premier League side in five years.

"It is an opportunity for Alex to knuckle down and belong somewhere," Cheltenham manager Gary Johnson said.

Johnson also confirmed striker Jaanai Gordon will be out for a "couple of months" with a knee injury.

Gordon, 21, has played four times for the Robins since joining earlier this month, including an appearance off the bench in their 3-1 win over Colchester United on Saturday.

"We're disappointed with that because he did well when he came on the other day," Johnson said.

