Diego Costa: Chelsea agree terms with Atletico Madrid

Spain striker Diego Costa joined Chelsea for about £32m in 2014

Chelsea have agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of striker Diego Costa back to the Spanish club.

The move, which will be completed in January, is subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.

Atletico said the 28-year-old, who left the club to join Chelsea in 2014, would have a medical in the next few days.

Spain international Costa has not played for the Blues this season, and spent much of August in his native Brazil.

Chelsea play at Atletico next Wednesday in the Champions League.

