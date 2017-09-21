Rangers biggest threat to Celtic, says James Forrest ahead of derby

James Forrest scored twice against Dundee on Wednesday

James Forrest believes Celtic's biggest Scottish Premiership challenge will come from Rangers this season.

The 26-year-old winger scored twice in the 4-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park that sent his side into the semi- finals of the Scotish League Cup.

Rangers are next up on Saturday.

Asked if the hosts will be their main threat, Forrest said: "Definitely. They've spent a good wee bit in the summer, but we can't focus on that. We just have to concentrate on ourselves."

Rangers, who finished third last season behind Celtic and Aberdeen, are already trailing the Dons by three points and the reigning champions by five.

And, ahead of the first meeting of the clubs this season, Forrest says Celtic's current form is such that they fear no-one.

"When you play Rangers at Ibrox or at Celtic Park, it's always going to be a hard game, but we go into it on the back of some good results and good performances," he said.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers recently described Forrest's contribution since he took over as outstanding.

Rangers are also in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals after beating Partick Thistle

His Dens Park double took the winger's tally for this season so far to seven. His total for last year was eight.

Forrest admits that the manager's praise - and his request for more goals - is helping him develop and improve.

"Since day one, he's done that - he's praised me and he's done it with a number of other players and it gives you confidence," said the Scotland international.

"We have so many games coming up, so it gives you a great opportunity."

Forrest will fancy his chances of a starting place at Ibrox, but he admits, despite being a veteran of this fixture, it is one he never tires of.

"I don't think you can ever really get used to it - I don't think anyone can," he added.

"The atmosphere at both grounds and at Hampden is always first class, always really hostile.

"As a player, it's just one where you want to play in the big games and that one is definitely up there with the biggest."