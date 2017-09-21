Jesus Garcia Tena: Edinburgh City sign former Hamilton Accies defender

Jesus Garcia Tena made the last of his 75 Accies appearances in June 2016

Spanish central defender Jesus Garcia Tena has stepped down three divisions to sign for Edinburgh City after his release by Hamilton Academical.

The 27-year-old former Juventus youth has been given a contract until January after impressing as a trialist.

Tena last played for Hamilton in July 2016, when he suffered an injury against Ayr United.

He said: "I'm really happy that City are giving me the chance to do what I love the most and play football again."

Edinburgh moved off the bottom of Scottish League Two after a 3-2 win away to Clyde on Saturday, with 21-year-old French-Algerian striker Karim Belmokhtar scoring twice 24 hours after signing for the club on amateur terms.

Tena, who made 75 appearances for Accies, was released by the Scottish Premiership club in April.

He had joined Accies in 2013 after spending a season with Livingston following spells with Sabadell and Terrassa in his homeland and Cuneo in Italy.