Celtic's Jozo Simunovic and Moussa Dembele expected to be ready for Rangers

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers expects Jozo Simunovic and Moussa Dembele to be ready to face Rangers on Saturday after being rested against Dundee.

Striker Dembele made his first start of the season following injury in the weekend win over Ross County.

Defender Simunovic missed Wednesday's League Cup win with a swollen knee.

"There was a bit of swelling in his knee, but the medics tell me he should be fine," said Rodgers. "We didn't want to aggravate it."

The Celtic manager expects to know more when Simunovic is examined on Thursday.

Rodgers was pleased to see Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata back for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury.

"He got a good hour," he said. "It was nice to see him back as he is a big presence in the team."

Rodgers was full of praise for James Forrest after the winger scored twice in the 4-0 win at Dens Park that sent Celtic into the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

"He is really improving his numbers, that's what his job is," he said after the Scotland international took his goals tally to seven for the season.

"Firstly, defensively he is working very hard in his pressing and tactical idea of the game.

"He has great quality in both feet. His first goal, he comes on the inside and finishes really well and the second one he moves in off the line, Odsonne Eduard plays him a nice little pass early and he works his feet and gets his shot off.

"So two very good goals and a very good performance by him."