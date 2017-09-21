Santos fans locked inside stadium during violence after Copa Libertadores loss

Barcelona players celebrate after their win over the Brazilian giants

Santos fans were locked inside their own stadium for 20 minutes following violence from supporters after their elimination from the Copa Libertadores.

Fans of the Brazilian club battled outside the Vila Belmiro ground after Ecuadorean side Barcelona's 1-0 win, forcing police to lock the gates.

TV station Globo said supporters inside the stadium tried to get into the Santos dressing room.

Barcelona won the two-legged tie 2-1 after last week's 1-1 draw in Ecuador.

Jonatan Alvez scored the crucial goal for Barcelona in the 68th minute but was sent off two minutes later and his team was reduced to nine men in the final minute when Gabriel Marques was dismissed.

The Ecuador outfit face another Brazilian side, Gremio, in the semi-finals of the South American equivalent of the Champions League next month.