Sampson sacked as England manager

Mark Sampson has been sacked as England women's manager following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour in a previous role.

The Football Association says it has only just been made aware of full details of claims made against Sampson when he was Bristol Academy boss.

But a 2015 FA safeguarding assessment found Sampson did not pose a risk.

Sampson was also cleared this year of wrongdoing following discrimination allegations made by England players.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired