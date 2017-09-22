Lille 0-4 Monaco

From the section

Radamel Falcao is averaging a league goal every 52 minutes this season

Radamel Falcao took his season's tally up to 11 Ligue 1 goals - after only seven games - with a double as champions Monaco beat Lille.

Stevan Jovetic scored his first goal for the club, following his summer move from Inter Milan, striking from 20 yards.

Rachid Ghezzal swept home a second goal from Almamy Toure's cross to double their lead after half an hour.

Falcao headed in a third soon after the break and then scored a penalty.

Lille boss Marcelo Bielsa is already under pressure with just one Ligue 1 win so far, after being appointed in the summer. Monaco are behind leaders Paris St-Germain on goal difference. They visit Montpellier on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Mario Balotelli scored a penalty as Nice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Angers.

Angers led 2-0 through Mateo Pavlovic and Karl Toko Ekambi before Balotelli's 39th-minute penalty and Ismael Traore's own-goal equaliser.