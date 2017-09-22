Match ends, Lille 0, Monaco 4.
Lille 0-4 Monaco
-
- From the section European Football
Radamel Falcao took his season's tally up to 11 Ligue 1 goals - after only seven games - with a double as champions Monaco beat Lille.
Stevan Jovetic scored his first goal for the club, following his summer move from Inter Milan, striking from 20 yards.
Rachid Ghezzal swept home a second goal from Almamy Toure's cross to double their lead after half an hour.
Falcao headed in a third soon after the break and then scored a penalty.
Lille boss Marcelo Bielsa is already under pressure with just one Ligue 1 win so far, after being appointed in the summer. Monaco are behind leaders Paris St-Germain on goal difference. They visit Montpellier on Saturday.
Earlier on Friday, Mario Balotelli scored a penalty as Nice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Angers.
Angers led 2-0 through Mateo Pavlovic and Karl Toko Ekambi before Balotelli's 39th-minute penalty and Ismael Traore's own-goal equaliser.
Line-ups
Lille
- 16Maignan
- 21Bissouma
- 15Ié
- 6Amadou
- 3Alonso
- 29Kouame
- 7El GhaziSubstituted forBahlouliat 57'minutes
- 10BenziaSubstituted forPonceat 69'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 20Maia Alencar
- 11de Araujo Guimarães NetoSubstituted forFarajat 45'minutes
- 19Pepe
Substitutes
- 9Ponce
- 14Faraj
- 23Mendes Ribeiro
- 26Bahlouli
- 30Koffi
- 33Soumare
- 35Sadzoute
Monaco
- 16Benaglio
- 38Touré
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus NascimentoBooked at 70mins
- 6de Oliveira Moraes
- 7GhezzalBooked at 60minsSubstituted forLemarat 79'minutes
- 2Tavares
- 8João Moutinho
- 20Rony Lopes
- 10JoveticSubstituted forDiakhabyat 66'minutes
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forCarrilloat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Carrillo
- 15Diakhaby
- 17Tielemans
- 24Raggi
- 27Lemar
- 28Traoré
- 30Sy
- Referee:
- Frank Schneider
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lille 0, Monaco 4.
Attempt missed. Imad Faraj (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rominigue Kouame.
Foul by Yves Bissouma (Lille).
Rony Lopes (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Ezequiel Ponce (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (Lille).
Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Junior Alonso (Lille).
Thomas Lemar (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Guido Carrillo (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Almamy Touré.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces Falcao.
Attempt blocked. Ezequiel Ponce (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Edgar Ié (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Falcao (Monaco).
Fares Bahlouli (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adama Diakhaby (Monaco).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Thomas Lemar replaces Rachid Ghezzal.
Fares Bahlouli (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rony Lopes (Monaco).
Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Falcao.
Attempt saved. Ezequiel Ponce (Lille) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Imad Faraj with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Almamy Touré.
Goal!
Goal! Lille 0, Monaco 4. Falcao (Monaco) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Rominigue Kouame (Lille) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Monaco. Jorge draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Edgar Ié (Lille) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fares Bahlouli with a cross.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Rony Lopes.
Attempt blocked. Nicolas Pepe (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Jemerson (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Jemerson (Monaco) because of an injury.
Nicolas Pepe (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Ezequiel Ponce replaces Yassine Benzia.
Attempt missed. Fabinho (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Attempt saved. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Falcao with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Adama Diakhaby replaces Stevan Jovetic.
Foul by Yves Bissouma (Lille).
Rony Lopes (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.