French Ligue 1
Lille0Monaco4

Lille 0-4 Monaco

Radamel Falcao
Radamel Falcao is averaging a league goal every 52 minutes this season

Radamel Falcao took his season's tally up to 11 Ligue 1 goals - after only seven games - with a double as champions Monaco beat Lille.

Stevan Jovetic scored his first goal for the club, following his summer move from Inter Milan, striking from 20 yards.

Rachid Ghezzal swept home a second goal from Almamy Toure's cross to double their lead after half an hour.

Falcao headed in a third soon after the break and then scored a penalty.

Lille boss Marcelo Bielsa is already under pressure with just one Ligue 1 win so far, after being appointed in the summer. Monaco are behind leaders Paris St-Germain on goal difference. They visit Montpellier on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Mario Balotelli scored a penalty as Nice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Angers.

Angers led 2-0 through Mateo Pavlovic and Karl Toko Ekambi before Balotelli's 39th-minute penalty and Ismael Traore's own-goal equaliser.

Line-ups

Lille

  • 16Maignan
  • 21Bissouma
  • 15
  • 6Amadou
  • 3Alonso
  • 29Kouame
  • 7El GhaziSubstituted forBahlouliat 57'minutes
  • 10BenziaSubstituted forPonceat 69'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 20Maia Alencar
  • 11de Araujo Guimarães NetoSubstituted forFarajat 45'minutes
  • 19Pepe

Substitutes

  • 9Ponce
  • 14Faraj
  • 23Mendes Ribeiro
  • 26Bahlouli
  • 30Koffi
  • 33Soumare
  • 35Sadzoute

Monaco

  • 16Benaglio
  • 38Touré
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus NascimentoBooked at 70mins
  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 7GhezzalBooked at 60minsSubstituted forLemarat 79'minutes
  • 2Tavares
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 20Rony Lopes
  • 10JoveticSubstituted forDiakhabyat 66'minutes
  • 9FalcaoSubstituted forCarrilloat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Carrillo
  • 15Diakhaby
  • 17Tielemans
  • 24Raggi
  • 27Lemar
  • 28Traoré
  • 30Sy
Referee:
Frank Schneider

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home18
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Lille 0, Monaco 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lille 0, Monaco 4.

Attempt missed. Imad Faraj (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rominigue Kouame.

Foul by Yves Bissouma (Lille).

Rony Lopes (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Ezequiel Ponce (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (Lille).

Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Junior Alonso (Lille).

Thomas Lemar (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Guido Carrillo (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Almamy Touré.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces Falcao.

Attempt blocked. Ezequiel Ponce (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Edgar Ié (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Falcao (Monaco).

Fares Bahlouli (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adama Diakhaby (Monaco).

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Thomas Lemar replaces Rachid Ghezzal.

Fares Bahlouli (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rony Lopes (Monaco).

Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Falcao.

Attempt saved. Ezequiel Ponce (Lille) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Imad Faraj with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Almamy Touré.

Goal!

Goal! Lille 0, Monaco 4. Falcao (Monaco) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Rominigue Kouame (Lille) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Monaco. Jorge draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Edgar Ié (Lille) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fares Bahlouli with a cross.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Rony Lopes.

Attempt blocked. Nicolas Pepe (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Jemerson (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match Jemerson (Monaco) because of an injury.

Nicolas Pepe (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Ezequiel Ponce replaces Yassine Benzia.

Attempt missed. Fabinho (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho.

Attempt saved. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Falcao with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Adama Diakhaby replaces Stevan Jovetic.

Foul by Yves Bissouma (Lille).

Rony Lopes (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 22nd September 2017

View all French Ligue 1 scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG66002131818
2Monaco76012181318
3Saint-Étienne641174313
4Bordeaux6330106412
5Lyon6321117411
6Nice7313108210
7Marseille6312910-110
8Nantes631234-110
9Caen63035419
10Guingamp630378-19
11Angers71519818
12Montpellier621345-17
13Toulouse6213812-47
14Amiens620449-56
15Rennes6123910-15
16Troyes612346-25
17Lille7124411-75
18Dijon6114613-74
19Strasbourg6114411-74
20Metz6105312-93
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired