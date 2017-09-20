Match ends, Lazio 1, Napoli 4.
Lazio 1-4 Napoli
Napoli came from behind to beat Lazio to maintain their winning start to the Serie A season and go top of the table.
Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij had given Lazio the lead before Maurizio Sarri's side roared back.
Kalidou Koulibaly, Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens turned the match on its head before Jorginho's stoppage-time penalty sealed a fine win.
Napoli have a maximum 15 points from five games, the same as champions Juventus.
It is 27 years since Napoli last won the Serie A title, when Diego Maradona played for the Naples club.
Mario Mandzukic scored as Juve won 1-0 again Fiorentina, who had Milan Badelj sent off.
Inter Milan, who were held by Bologna on Tuesday, trail the top two by two points while AC Milan are fourth after beating SPAL 2-0.
Both Milan's goals came from the penalty spot by Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessie.
Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko scored twice for Roma in a 4-0 win against bottom club Benevento - their ninth consecutive away victory in Serie A.
Dzeko, top scorer in Serie A last season, has five goals in four games this term.
Roma are seventh in the table but have a game in hand over the teams above them.
Torino are up to fifth after a 3-2 win at Udinese.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto QuissangaSubstituted forMarusicat 25'minutes
- 3de VrijSubstituted forMurgiaat 45'minutes
- 26RaduBooked at 21mins
- 8Basta
- 16Parolo
- 6LucasBooked at 79mins
- 19Lulic
- 18Luis Alberto
- 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 63'minutes
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 5J Lukaku
- 7Nani
- 11Crecco
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 25Vargic
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 29Palombi
- 77Marusic
- 88Di Gennaro
- 96Murgia
Napoli
- 25ReinaBooked at 34mins
- 11Maggio
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 31Ghoulam
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello FilhoBooked at 70mins
- 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 73'minutes
- 7CallejónSubstituted forRogat 86'minutes
- 14MertensBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMilikat 81'minutes
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 6Silva Duarte
- 15Giaccherini
- 19Maksimovic
- 20Zielinski
- 22Sepe
- 23Hysaj
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
- 62Tonelli
- 99Milik
- Referee:
- Antonio Damato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away11
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 1, Napoli 4.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 1, Napoli 4. Jorginho (Napoli) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Napoli. Piotr Zielinski draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Marco Parolo (Lazio) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces José Callejón.
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Marco Parolo (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adam Marusic.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Dries Mertens.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Lucas Leiva (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.
Delay in match (Napoli).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Booking
Jorginho (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jorginho (Napoli).
Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Allan (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Jordan Lukaku replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jorginho.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 1, Napoli 3. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Marek Hamsik (Napoli).
Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 1, Napoli 2. José Callejón (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 1, Napoli 1. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Raúl Albiol (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Marco Parolo.
Attempt blocked. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Attempt saved. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross.
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stefan Radu (Lazio).