Match ends, Hamburger SV 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Hamburger SV 0-3 Borussia Dortmund
-
- From the section European Football
Peter Bosz became the first manager in Bundesliga history to guide his side to a clean sheet in his first five games as Borussia Dortmund beat Hamburg 3-0 to remain top of the table.
Goals from Shinji Kagawa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic took them to 13 points.
This leaves them a point better off than Bayern Munich, who beat Schalke 3-0 on Tuesday.
The victory was also Dortmund's 750th in the history of the competition.
Aubameyang, last season's top Bundesliga scorer, headed against the post from an Andriy Yarmolenko cross before Japan midfielder Kagawa slotted in from close range in the 25th minute.
Aubameyang got on the scoresheet in the 63rd minute, finishing off a quick Dortmund break and he should have scored another when he had only keeper Christian Mathenia to beat soon after.
Pulisic made sure of the three points with his shot going in off the post
Hoffenheim climbed to third, on 11, after recovering from a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-2 stoppage-time win at Mainz thanks to Mark Uth's late winner
Hanover 96 failed to keep pace and dropped to fourth after their 1-1 draw at Freiburg.
Cologne made it five losses in a row, their worst Bundesliga start in the club's history, after their 1-0 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt.
Line-ups
Hamburger SV
- 1Mathenia
- 2Diekmeier
- 9PapadopoulosBooked at 20mins
- 5Mavraj
- 24SakaiBooked at 31minsSubstituted fordos Santos Justino de Meloat 48'minutes
- 12Souza Silva
- 28Jung
- 23SalihovicSubstituted forWaldschmidtat 70'minutes
- 11Hahn
- 7WoodSubstituted forJanjicicat 84'minutes
- 8HoltbyBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 6dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 13Pollersbeck
- 15Waldschmidt
- 16Janjicic
- 18Jatta
- 19Schipplock
- 43Ito
Bor Dortmd
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 36Toprak
- 2ZagadouSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 84'minutes
- 27Castro
- 8Sahin
- 23KagawaSubstituted forDahoudat 66'minutes
- 9YarmolenkoSubstituted forPhilippat 67'minutes
- 17Aubameyang
- 22Pulisic
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 4Subotic
- 14Isak
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 33Weigl
- 34Bruun Larsen
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 52,962
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamburger SV 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Foul by Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund).
Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Kyriakos Papadopoulos.
Attempt blocked. Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Vasilije Janjicic replaces Bobby Wood.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Foul by Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund).
Douglas Santos (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bobby Wood (Hamburger SV).
Attempt missed. Lewis Holtby (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Dennis Diekmeier (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Hamburger SV 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Hamburger SV. Bobby Wood tries a through ball, but André Hahn is caught offside.
Booking
Lewis Holtby (Hamburger SV) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).
Bobby Wood (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nuri Sahin with a through ball.
Foul by Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund).
Lewis Holtby (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Holtby (Hamburger SV).
Attempt missed. André Hahn (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bobby Wood following a fast break.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Hamburger SV).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt replaces Sejad Salihovic.
Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gideon Jung (Hamburger SV).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Andriy Yarmolenko.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Shinji Kagawa.
Attempt missed. André Hahn (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Holtby.
Goal!
Goal! Hamburger SV 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund).