Sebastian Prodl: Watford defender agrees four-year deal

Sebastian Prodl has only played twice for Watford this season
Sebastian Prodl has only played twice for Watford this season

Watford defender Sebastian Prodl has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club.

The Austria player joined the Hornets from Werder Bremen in June 2015 and has made 61 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Prodl was named Watford's player of the season for the 2016-17 campaign.

The 30-year-old, who has been sidelined following an injury while playing for Austria on 2 September, said: "I hope to be back on the pitch soon."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired