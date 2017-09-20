Champions League: Atletico Madrid's new stadium to host 2019 final

The 2019 Champions League final will take place on 1 June

Atletico Madrid's new Wanda Metropolitano stadium will host the 2019 Champions League final.

Atletico played their first league game in the 67,000-capacity venue when they beat Malaga 1-0 on 17 September.

The 2019 Europa League final will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, while Budapest in Hungary will host the Women's Champions League final.

Istanbul's Besiktas Stadium will stage the 2019 Uefa Super Cup.

Madrid will become only the second city to have held five or more European Cup finals after London - Real's Bernabeu Stadium hosted the finals in 1957, 1969, 1980 and 2010.