BBC Sport - Linfield start Shield defence with win at Ballyclare
Holders Linfield beat Ballyclare in Shield
- From the section Football
Holders Linfield beat Ballyclare Comrades 4-1 in the first round of the County Antrim Shield.
Stephen Lowry gave David Healy's side the lead with Kirk Millar (2) and Louis Rooney scoring the other goals.
Ballyclare's sole reply came from Mark Kelly.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired