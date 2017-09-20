BBC Sport - Linfield start Shield defence with win at Ballyclare

Holders Linfield beat Ballyclare in Shield

Holders Linfield beat Ballyclare Comrades 4-1 in the first round of the County Antrim Shield.

Stephen Lowry gave David Healy's side the lead with Kirk Millar (2) and Louis Rooney scoring the other goals.

Ballyclare's sole reply came from Mark Kelly.

Top videos

Video

Holders Linfield beat Ballyclare in Shield

Video

When Ronaldo's Man Utd couldn't beat Burton

Video

How a bike change could decide world title

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'Ezekiel Elliott should be ashamed of his performance'

Video

Highlights: Bairstow's maiden century helps England beat Windies

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England thrash Russia 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Video

Sampson pleased with England performance

Video

Republic's women beat Northern Ireland 2-0

Video

Parris fires England ahead and celebrates with Sampson

Video

Froome feels 'fresh' for World time trial

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Agnew's 88-yard punt-return seals Detroit win

Video

Gayle falls to brilliant Root catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Boxing will give me something to 'focus on' - Ferdinand

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired