Fifpro World XI: Harry Kane the only England player on shortlist

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is the only England player on the 55-man shortlist for the Fifpro World XI.

Thirteen Premier League players are shortlisted, with Wales and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale the only other British player nominated.

Real are the best represented team with 12 current players and La Liga the most common league with 23.

The final XI will be announced at the Best Fifa Football Awards in London on 23 October.

The shortlist was compiled from the votes of 25,000 professional footballers from 75 different countries.

Manchester United are the best represented Premier League side, with six players - Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Nemanja Matic, who is also nominated for last season at previous club Chelsea.

Chelsea have Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and David Luiz, while Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are nominated for Arsenal and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is also included.

There are seven Bundesliga players, six from Ligue 1 - including Paris St-Germain's recent signing Neymar - three from Serie A, with Besiktas centre-back Pepe, who joined from Real Madrid in the summer, and retired Bayern Munich defender Philipp Lahm completing the list.

Spain have the highest national representation, with nine players, followed by Germany and France on seven.

