BBC Sport - Nikita Parris says her goal celebration with manager Mark Sampson was a statement
Celebration with Sampson was a statement - Parris
- From the section Women's Football
Nikita Parris said her celebration with manager Mark Sampson was a statement of how ''united'' England are as a ''team''. Sampson has denied allegations of bullying and racism and Parris said it's been a ''tough time for them all''.
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired