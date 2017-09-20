Micky Moore: Barrow appoint manager on permanent basis on two-and-a-half-year deal

Micky Moore had been assistant to Marcus Bignot during his time in charge at Grimsby

Interim boss Micky Moore has been given the permanent role as manager at National League side Barrow, after taking the past six games.

The Bluebirds parted company with previous manager Paul Cox last month, with the club in 12th place, and Moore has picked up six points since.

He has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Holker Street.

"The board are very excited about the changes that Micky has been able to implement," said the club.

"We like what we have seen from Micky and think what he brings is necessary for the next stage of the club's growth. He also has an excellent working relationship with [head of football operations] Paul Ogden, which would have been critical for any potential manager."

Moore, who played for Derby and Swansea, is a Uefa A licence coach and managed Solihull Moors before being brought to the club by his predecessor Cox.