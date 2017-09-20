2018 World Cup: Baxter does not ring South Africa changes

Stuart Baxter was re-appointed as coach of South Africa in May

Beleaguered South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has decided against making wholesale changes to his latest Bafana Bafana squad.

South Africa host Burkina Faso on 7 October in 2018 World Cup qualifying needing a win after back-to-back losses to Cape Verde earlier this month.

Only striker Tokelo Rantie has been left out he has not been playing for his Turkish club Genclerbirligi as he has been suspended.

Defender Mulomowandau Mothoho, who got sent off in Praia, is back despite also serving a domestic ban.

The English coach has looked to strengthen in defence as he handed a first call up to teenage full-back Reeve Frosler from champions Bidvest Wits.

There is also a place for Cape Town City's Thamsanqa Mkhize, who less than two years ago had been without a club.

Lebogang Mothiba, who has scored twice in six games on loan at Ligue 2 outfit Valenciennes this season, is recalled.

There are also places for Phakamani Mahlambi, who has just signed for Al Ahly in Egypt, and Dino Ndlovu, whose goals helped qualify Azeri club FK Qarabag for the group phase of this season's Uefa Champions League.

First choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is back after injury ruled him out of the last two games in a major boost to South Africa's hopes of winning the game at Soccer City.

With Fifa ordering a replay of the November qualifier against Senegal, South Africa have just a single point from three games played in the group.

The two sides drew 2-2 in Ouagadougou in their first group game last October.

South Africa Squad:

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Wayne Sandilands (Orlando Pirates), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Clayton Daniels (SuperSport United), Reeve Frosler (Bidvest Wits), Morgan Gould (SuperSport United), Sifiso Hlanti, Thulani Hlatshwayo (both Bidvest Wits), Tebogo Langerman (Mamelodi Sundowns), Erick Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)

Midfielders: Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Andile Jali (KV Kortrijk, Belgium), Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, England), Thulani Serero (Vitesse Arnhem, Netherlands), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Zungu (Amiens, France), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Strikers: Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United), Phakamani Mahlambi (Al Ahly, Egypt), Lebogang Manyama (Konyaspor, Turkey), Lebogang Mothiba (Valenciennes, France), Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag, Azerbaijan), Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns).