Basena buoyed by Sekagya role in Uganda coaching set-up

Uganda coach Moses Basena is buoyed by the presence of Ibrahim Sekagya on his team

Former captain Ibrahim Sekagya will continue to be part of Uganda's coaching staff as Moses Basena was confirmed as head coach for the next two World Cup qualifiers.

An assistant coach with MLS side New York Red Bulls, Sekagya is credited with bringing recent tactical and psychological benefits to the team.

Last month, Uganda beat Egypt for the first time in a competitive match.

"Sekagya is of great value to the Uganda Cranes' set-up," said Basena.

REMAINING GROUP E TIES October: Egypt v Congo, Uganda v Ghana November: Congo v Uganda, Ghana v Egypt

A former defender, Sekagya retired from international football in 2012 before stopping playing altogether three years later.

He joined Uganda's coaching staff as an assistant for the recent home-and-away 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Egypt.

Basena, meanwhile, said he been buoyed by the decision of Uganda's football federation (FUFA) to keep him as coach until November.

"It shows that there is something good I am doing for the team," the 48-year-old, who was first appointed on an interim basis in July, told BBC Sport.

On Wednesday, FUFA CEO Edgar Watson said his organisation had decided to maintain the same technical staff from the last two fixtures.

In his first match in interim charge, Basena guided Uganda to a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Egypt before losing by the same scoreline to the record seven-time African champions in Alexandria.

Having worked as assistant to former Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic, Basena will next lead the team for the home clash with Ghana on 7 October.

He calls the tie a "must-win" since the Cranes' hopes of qualifying for a first World Cup will only stay in their own hands should they win.

With two rounds of matches left, Uganda lie second in Group E with seven points - trailing Egypt, who host Congo next month, by two points - while Ghana have five.