Phil Parkinson: Bolton Wanderers boss says club are 'in a difficult position'

Phil Parkinson has been with Bolton since June 2016

Manager Phil Parkinson has admitted Bolton are in a struggle with them bottom of the Championship table.

The Trotters were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Premier League West Ham on Tuesday and are winless - with two points - eight games into the season.

"We have to be realistic, we know we are in a difficult position," Parkinson told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We now have to get players rested and pick a team which is fresh enough to play like we did in the second half."

Bolton were 2-0 down within the first 31 minutes at the London Stadium, but did not concede a third until injury time on Tuesday night.

"It was the worst start we could've asked for," Parkinson, 49, said. "For a period we struggled to contain some really talented players.

"But second half I thought we stood strong as a team and showed great honesty as a group of players."

Wanderers, who host Brentford at the weekend, are already four points from safety and have lost their past five Championship matches.

But Parkinson has seen signs against West Ham and in last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Ipswich that his side can turn it around.

"If we take the qualities of those two performances into Saturday, we will have a great chance of getting our season up and running," added the former Bradford City boss.