Marcus Bignot: Chester appoint ex-Grimsby Town boss as new manager

Marcus Bignot won the National League North title as Solihull Moors manager

National League side Chester have appointed former Grimsby boss Marcus Bignot as their new manager.

The 43-year-old, who has also managed Birmingham City Ladies and Solihull Moors, left the Mariners in April.

CEO Mark Maguire said: "We have met with and spoken to some exceptional candidates over the last few days.

"Marcus convinced the panel he has the skills to deliver results whilst building for the long term and enhancing the culture at the club."

Chester, whose previous manager Jon McCarthy left the club on 6 September, are 21st in the National League table.

Birmingham-born Bignot spent much of his playing career with QPR, Crewe Alexandra and Telford.

Bignot helped Solihull Moors to promotion from the National League North in the 2015-16 season.

He was appointed manager of Grimsby in November 2016, but was dismissed with the club 14th in League Two after only five months in charge.