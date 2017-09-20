Euro 2020: Wales 'delighted' to bid for matches in Cardiff

The Principality Stadium hosted the Champions League final in May, which Real Madrid won 4-1 against Juventus

The Football Association of Wales will bid to stage Euro 2020 matches amid doubts over games in Brussels.

The proposed new Eurostadium in Grimbergen, just north of the Belgian capital, is due to stage games but has yet to be built.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Wembley and Stockholm in Sweden are all being considered as Uefa starts a process of selecting a possible replacement city.

The FAW says it is delighted to be offered a chance to bid.

The tournament is being spread among 13 host cities across Europe, with London's Wembley Stadium already part of the schedule.

The Uefa Executive Committee will make a final decision on 7 December, with Belgium officials needing to prove they have all relevant permits to begin stadium construction by 20 November.

In a statement issued to the BBC, Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford said: "Naturally the FAW are delighted to be given this opportunity.

"We will work hard to once again produce a strong case for the games to be played in Cardiff and will use the experience of the Champions League to demonstrate what a success we will make of hosting these matches.

"It would be fantastic for Welsh football to not only qualify for the Euro 2020 finals but also to stage some of the key matches."