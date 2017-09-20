Aberdeen's Greg Tansey delays surgery to face Motherwell twice

Greg Tansey has made five appearances since joining Aberdeen this summer

Summer signing Greg Tansey has declared himself available for Aberdeen's league and cup double-header with Motherwell despite requiring groin surgery.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who left Inverness Caledonian Thistle this summer, has been told he needs an operation to cure a niggling complaint.

Manager Derek McInnes said: "Greg being the good pro he is, he is holding back the operation in case he's needed.

"But we're mindful of the fact he's not 100% at the minute."

Aberdeen travel to Fir Park twice in four days, first for Thursday's quarter-final of the Scottish League Cup before returning on Premiership duty on Sunday.

But Tansey, who has been an unused substitute in Aberdeen's last two games, will be available for both, with the Dons needing cover in central midfield.

McInnes revealed that it was a restrictive injury that has been affecting the Englishman in training.

"The intention is for Greg to go for surgery either next week or the week after," added McInnes.

"But he's prepared to hold that operation off until we get these couple of games out the way."

Tansey has started five of Aberdeen's 11 games this season.